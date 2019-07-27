A man was found fatally shot in a car in the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard early Saturday, Richmond police said.
Police arrived at 2:58 a.m., discovering "an adult man unresponsive inside a car," a written statement from police said.
"The victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," the statement said.
There victim was not identified and there were no other details.
Police said detectives were "working to gather additional information" on the shooting.
