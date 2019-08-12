Richmond police said Monday that they are investigating a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian one week ago in Shockoe Slip.
At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, a male pedestrian crossing South 14th Street, from the east side of the street to the west side in the crosswalk, was struck by a vehicle heading south on South 14th Street, the authororities said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash, police said.
The Richmond Police Department is trying to identify any witnesses to this crash. Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Monica Fecht at (804) 646-6190 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.