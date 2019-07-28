Ambulance lights

Ambulance lights

One man was injured in a shooting Sunday in Chesterfield County.

Police arrived at a home in the 6200 block of Barrister Road at about 1:38 p.m. They found a man lying in a driveway who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital with what police said are life-threatening injuries. They did not immediately identify him.

Police said they had suspects in the incident, but ask that anyone with information on the shooting contact the department at 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

