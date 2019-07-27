Police do not cross tape

A woman who turned up at a Richmond hospital with a gunshot wound is believed to be the victim of a shooting in Highland Park on Saturday afternoon.

Richmond police said the victim — identified only as an adult woman — appeared at the hospital after officers arrived at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Pollock Street to investigate a reported shooting.

However, officers could not find a victim.

Police said they believe the woman who showed up at the hospital was the person injured in the shooting. She’s expected to survive her injuries, police said.

