Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has resigned from a committee planning upcoming historical ceremonies in Jamestown over the group’s decision to invite President Donald Trump.
In a resignation letter obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Stoney said he was stepping down immediately from the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation’s main 2019 Commemoration steering committee, as well as from a separate committee planning events to mark the 400th anniversary of the arrival of enslaved Africans in North America.
“A president who labels those who disagree with him as un-American and ignorantly advocates for duly elected congresswomen, all United States citizens of color, to be sent back to their countries of origin has no place at this commemorative gathering in our Commonwealth this weekend,” Stoney wrote in the letter dated Monday.
Organizers of the Jamestown commemoration could not immediately be reached for comment.
Stoney’s resignation comes as Democrats continue to wrestle with how to respond to Trump’s expected presence at the Jamestown ceremony Tuesday to mark the 400th anniversary of the first legislative assembly in English North America. The General Assembly will convene in Jamestown for a commemorative session.
Democratic General Assembly leaders have said they’ll boycott any events Trump attends, though Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam helped extend the invite to the White House last year on behalf of the group planning the events. The group also invited national Democratic leaders such as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who declined the invitation.
Despite the boycott threat from Democratic caucus leaders, other elected Democrats have said they’ll attend, whether Trump shows up or not.
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, the only African American statewide officeholder in Virginia and a possible candidate for governor in 2021, published a lengthy explanation of why he will attend, saying the historic commemorations are more important than the “frenzied and fickle politics of the moment.”
Stoney, often mentioned as a potential future candidate for statewide office, took a sharply different approach, casting his stance as an act of protest against a president who demeans American values. The mayor said he was resigning “with deep disappointment but great conviction.”
“History has taught us there is nothing more patriotic; nothing more American, than raising a voice to authority,” Stoney wrote. “I cannot and will not play a role in hosting a president that disparages those who do and denigrates our democracy in the process.”
Stoney's #me too moment.
The weak always rise to the bottom … first it was Joe, of the "Good Morning Miki" Show, who gave up his party because of one man, and now Stoney gives up his position for the same man ..… Strength is no longer a sign o character, but a flaw that many hope to build their future on. Miki is now in charge of her Joe's Show. Hallelujah, and priod.
At least Jamestown does not charge people 12.8% tax on coffee like the City does
But I bet the Mayor would no problem standing next to Ralph "Coonman" Northam or Justin "I'm the real victim" Fairfax at that same event. Hypocrite, ineffective mayor and no one cares that he resigned from the committee.
Once again Stoney proves he achieved his highest potential making phone calls for McAuliffe.
The move, surely orchestrated by Terry McAuliffe and Democratic Party Bosses is not surprise. Stoney's absence will not be noticed because as he is unqualified to be Mayor he likewise has nothing to contribute to the Jamestown celebration.
Beats reading about Nicole Murphy all day. Good for him.
Good! Stoney does not deserve to be there.
I am sure Levar Stoney checked first with his mentor Terry McAuliffe before making this decision.
I congratulate the mayor on his decision. If Trump acted like a president instead of a low life piece of trash, perhaps the situation would be different. Think folks! Why in the world would he be invited to the commemoration when he really has no clue about the history of this country and disrespects and dismisses its history and institutions every day? Duh!!!
Stoney was elected to represent the citizens of Richmond...of all political stripes. With this “political hack” move, he should immediately be recalled....if he doesn’t resign from office. You are paid, sir, to represent this city; and to not do so on such a great, historical event simply because YOU don’t like the current President is malfeasance at least; and probably simple minded political posturing or maybe even racism. This is sickening that Richmond will not be represented by her Mayor on such a momentous occasion. Please resign; as you are no leader!
I commend Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax. His comments are on target. Thank you for providing a position that Virginians can be proud of, regardless of party!
Mayor Stoney is an embarrassment to the City and Commonwealth. The Democrats are acting like petulant children!
Stoney needs to resign as Mayor of Richmond too. He is a total joke. tThe people of the City of Richmond would be better off if they never saw the likes of any day with Levar Stoney in any elected / leadership position. ever again.
Good riddance to Trump.
After today Trump is going nowhere except back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Stoney is going home to hide from a few words.
Stoney remember your party labels all who disagreed with Obama and your party as racists and deplorable.
Oh, please. Being a racist or deplorable is not rooted in "disagreement with Obama." It's more a lifestyle embraced by weak, insecure, mean, self-centered people who think that by embracing the misogyny, racism, xenophobia and cruelty, they will become wealthy like their hero and role model, Donald Trump. Giving away the representative democracy that has been the U.S. for 250 years is a small price in their quest for material success.
Mayor Stoney is just like all VA dims: no-talent, no-class, and no-taste.
Ole Stoney thinks he is getting votes for Democrats by this idiotic move is sadly mistaken! Glad he resigned, what a spoiled brat!
Most of us are worn out with blacks' preoccupation with racism. Stoney has officially moved into the ranks of the race baiters, joining such shysters as Al Sharpton and Colin Kaeperniick.
I'm worn out by the hypocrisy of bigots.
Ditto!!!!!
Stoner, stoney whatever has been a huge flop imho as Mayor. He is nothing more than a sound bite politician blowing thru his first elected position in search of his illusions of grandeur. He will never, ever, ever get my vote again. We should have elected Jack Berry.
Sounds like Mr. Stoney should have never been on the commission to start with if he bails out on a political calculation for his future!
Best news I’ve heard today!
Not a fan of Trump at all but yeah that was a real punk out move by Stoney, the show will go on with or without you. Tell him to his face imho
Good riddance! I am no fan of Donald Trump, but these whiny Democrats are really making themselves look like petulant children. Come on, suck it up and be a grown-up. This is bigger than you, Mr. Mayor. These histrionics will only serve to galvanize the other side - and the party will go on without you.
Of course the President should be invited to such an event whether Democrat or Republican. And I am saddened by Mayor Stoney's decision. How sad that we are so divided politically that events that should be bipartisan become news events that continue to divide rather than unit.
Amen to that, Fred!
Stoney: Grand standing, race-baiter. He couldn't get the notice he demanded by being on the committee, so he looks to get it by throwing the race card and quitting. What a putz.
What a major political disappointment for Richmond citizens is this mayor's actions here. Let's see, we have a current Democrat governor that wore blackface and believes in infanticide-like killing of newborns, a current Democrat lieutenant governor that has two thus far credible women claiming he sexually assaulted them both, and a current Democrat attorney general that also wore blackface. All three are in office now and I heard not a peep of the mayor leading the charge to ostracize and embarrass any or all of the three of them. And now we have the Capital City mayor, who's claiming some sort of righteous indignation over some remark that is in dispute what the president even meant, refusing to be in the presence of the President of the United States at one of Virginia's most important moment's being celebrated in Virginia and US history?
Well stated!
This cannot be true, can it?
Please remember these words as they also pertain to your leadership Mr Stoney: "History has taught us there is nothing more patriotic; nothing more American, than raising a voice to authority," Stoney wrote.
Good riddance to Stoney.
Not a well calculated move, Stoney.
