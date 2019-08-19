Richmond police have identified the man whose body was found Sunday afternoon on a rock in the James River underneath the Manchester Bridge.
The man was identified as 45-year-old David M. Andrews of Hampton. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said foul play is not suspected and that the state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of his death.
About 12:05 p.m. Sunday, police officers joined personnel from the Richmond Department of Fire and Emergency Services who had responded to a call from someone who had seen the body. Firefighters launched a boat and recovered the body.
Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.