Richmond police responded to the Manchester Bridge shortly after noon on Sunday for a report of a person down under the bridge.

Officers found 45-year-old David M. Andrews of Hampton dead at the scene.

Police said foul play is not suspected at this time and that the state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of the victim’s death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

