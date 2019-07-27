Police are looking for leads in the shooting of a man who showed up at a Richmond hospital Saturday afternoon with a nonlethal injury.
“Detectives are still trying to determine where the incident actually occurred,” a written statement said.
Police said the man, who was not identified, appeared at the hospital about 2:25 p.m.
