Richmond City Hall has a new permitting czar.
Mayor Levar Stoney hired Jason Carangelo as the city’s building commissioner on Monday. Carangelo will oversee the city’s permitting and inspections division as well as its code enforcement arm. He will make $124,000 annually.
Carangelo comes to Richmond from Savannah, Georgia, where he worked for more 12 years as a building inspections administrator. Prior to joining the public sector, he worked as an architect. He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in architecture from the State University of New York at Buffalo.
Carangelo inherits a city office that has seen a crush of new permit applications over the last two years. It has struggled to keep pace with the workload, leading to complaints from developers, contractors and residents about lengthy review times.
“As Richmond continues its explosive growth, it’s important this department meets the challenge to ensure permitting, plan review, building and code enforcement inspections are performed in a timely and efficient manner,” Stoney said in a news release announcing the hire.
The office received about 18,000 permit applications last year and collected $9.3. million in fees, according to figures the department provided. That represented an increase from 2017, when it handled about 17,270 applications and collected $7.2 million in fees.
In 2017, Stoney announced new office hours and plans to validate parking for people visiting the office, located in room 110 on the ground floor of City Hall. He also pledged to hire more workers to reduce review times and finish implementing an online portal that would make it easier for residents and businesses to apply for a permit, pay fees and track their reviews. Work on the system continues.
Carangelo takes over for interim commissioner Ray Abbasi, who replaced former commissioner Doug Murrow after Murrow parted ways with the city last year.
Carangelo will report directly to Sharon Ebert, the city’s deputy chief administrative officer for economic and community development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.