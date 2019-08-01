Richmond Mayor Stoney is poised to announce Thursday plans to advance a $1.4 billion proposal to replace the Richmond Coliseum and reshape a large chunk of downtown.
Stoney is slated to hold a mid-afternoon press conference where he is expected to deliver the news, according to sources with knowledge of his intentions, which were first reported by the Richmond Free Press.
The announcement would mark Stoney's first major update on the project since he pledged support for the project last November.
In the nine months since, his administration has remained mostly mum, saying only that it remained in negotiations with NH District Corp, the private group that submitted the only proposal to build a new arena and redevelop 21 acres of publicly owned downtown real estate north of Broad Street.
The group is led by Dominion CEO Thomas F. Farrell II. Its proposal calls for a 17,500-seat arena that would replace the Richmond Coliseum; a 527-room high-rise hotel; more than 3,000 apartments, with 680 reserved for people earning less than the region's median income; 790,000 square feet of office space; 275,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; a $10 million renovation of the Blues Armory; and space for a new transfer plaza for GRTC bus riders.
The public portion of the project would be largely underwritten by the creation of the city's first tax-increment financing district. Establishing the zone would divert new tax revenue from growing real estate assessments within its bounds to pay down bonds for construction of the arena, renovation of the Blues Armory and infrastructure improvements in a roughly 10-block area north of Broad Street where the project would rise.
The Stoney administration wants to expand the zone to encompass an area eight times larger to capture more tax revenue, including taxes from a new office tower Dominion built downtown, as well as a second tower for which it has submitted plans to the city.
The Richmond City Council will vet the plans and must sign off on them if the project is to move forward.
The council members have discussed holding a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 5, where Stoney could formally introduce the package of ordinances advancing the project. That meeting has not yet been publicly noticed and is not yet listed on the council’s schedule.
The council last year formed a citizen advisory commission to review the plans and issue a report on its findings. The commission's work is expected to take three months and would defer a Council vote on the project until later this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.