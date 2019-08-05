Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Monday unveiled the $1.5 billion plan to redevelop the area around the Richmond Coliseum, setting in motion a City Council review of the massive plans that could reshape downtown.
Hundreds of pages of plans were introduced at a special meeting of the City Council held at noon. The legislation lays out the terms of the economic development deal Stoney’s administration spent 17 months reviewing and negotiating with NH District Corp, the private group led by Dominion Energy CEO Thomas F. Farrell II.
The plans call for a 17,500-seat arena, the largest in the state; a high-rise hotel with at least 525 rooms; 2,500 apartments, with 480 reserved for people earning less than the region’s median income of about $83,000 for a family of four; 1 million square feet of commercial and office space; 260,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; renovation of the historic Blues Armory; a new transfer plaza for GRTC bus riders; and infrastructure improvements to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to navigate the area.
Council members did not delve into the deal Monday, but did say they were eager to begin reviewing the highly anticipated proposal.
“There’s a lot we don’t know,” said Andreas Addison, the 1st District Councilman.
Council President Cynthia Newbille said the council would seek a consultant to review the full plan. That review will supplement the work of a council-appointed citizen advisory commission, which will have 90 days to issue a report to the council on its findings.
Those processes, combined with the sheer scope of the proposal, will likely defer a vote until the end of the year, at the earliest.
The Richmond Planning Commission will consider ordinances pertaining to the plan at its meeting on Sept. 3. The council’s Organizational Development committee is scheduled to weigh the deal when it meets on Nov. 4.
(This story will be updated)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.