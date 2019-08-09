A woman accused in a fatal hit-and-run outside a Shockoe Bottom nightclub was denied bond on Friday.
Shiauna M. Harris, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, felony reckless driving and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding in connection with the death of Shanice Woodberry.
Harris’ sister Simone N. Burrell also faces a charge of failure to report an accident, a felony.
Authorities said Burrell was a passenger in the car Harris was driving when she plowed through a crowd in the 1700 block of Main Street outside Image Restaurant and Lounge, killing Woodberry and injuring at least four others. The charges indicate police believe Harris struck the people intentionally.
The toll has risen since initial reports from police as more victims have come forward.
Reports said there had been an altercation at the entrance of Image, 1713 E. Main St., not long before the pedestrians were struck in the street shortly before 2 a.m. June 26.
The club also faces permanent suspension of its licenses to sell beer, wine and mixed drinks for the incident on June 26. Immediately following the fatal hit-and-run, the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority temporarily stopped the sale of alcohol at the club until a formal hearing was held earlier this week. A decision is expected within 10 days, according to Taylor Thornberg, an ABC spokeswoman.
The board charged the club with nine separate violations including that it was not operating as a restaurant, which requires that 45% of its sales must be from food or nonalcoholic beverages to sell alcohol. The night of the crash, which occurred in the early morning hours as the club was closing, the club held a happy hour from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., which violates ABC law.
“The licensee failed to comply to take reasonable measures to prevent an act of violence resulting in a death or serious bodily injury,” another charge read.
In its initial report, the board said Image’s license was granted “despite several objections from members of the community due to the location’s history of violence.” Since May 2017, Richmond police have responded to the club 34 times for incidents of theft, assaults and two homicides, including Woodberry’s.
