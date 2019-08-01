The wait is almost over.
Richmond Mayor Stoney announced Thursday he will introduce the $1.4 billion proposal to replace the Richmond Coliseum and reshape a large chunk of downtown at a special meeting of the City Council on Monday.
“The ordinances we will deliver to the City Council on Monday propose a responsible, inclusive opportunity to grow our economy by creating a thriving city center and community,” Stoney said at a press conference at City Hall on Thursday.
His announcement came 274 days after the mayor pledged support for the project at a press conference last fall, where he endorsed what he said at the time could be the biggest economic development project in Richmond history.
Then came silence – nine months worth. The mayor was mum about the project publicly, saying only that his administration remained in negotiations with NH District Corp, the private group that submitted the only proposal to build a new arena and redevelop 21 acres of publicly owned downtown real estate north of Broad Street.
The group is led by Dominion CEO Thomas F. Farrell II, who disputed the idea Thursday that the project had stalled at any point. He said the scope of the project and accompanying details led to the delay, not any one component of the proposal.
“It was just a very thorough, thoughtful, exhaustive negotiation,” Farrell said in an interview. “The mayor had a vision. We share the vision. We want to help him succeed and bring these goals to the city, and we still need to be able to finance the project.”
Its proposal calls for a 17,500-seat arena that would replace the Richmond Coliseum; a high-rise hotel with at least 525 rooms; more than 3,000 apartments, with 480 reserved for people earning less than the region's median income; 790,000 square feet of office space; 275,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; a $10 million renovation of the Blues Armory; and space for a new transfer plaza for GRTC bus riders.
The public portion of the project would be largely underwritten by the creation of the city's first tax-increment financing district. Establishing the zone would divert new tax revenue from growing real estate assessments from within its bounds to pay down bonds for construction of the arena and infrastructure improvements in a roughly 10-block area north of Broad Street where the project would rise.
The Stoney administration wants to expand the zone to encompass an area eight times larger to capture more new tax revenue, including taxes from a new office tower Dominion built downtown, as well as a second tower for which it has submitted plans to the city. Farrell declined to say Thursday whether the utility company had decided to follow through on those plans.
In a change from what was originally proposed, Stoney said NH District Corp would pay for a $10 million renovation planned for the Blues Armory. The historic structure will become a food hall and house a ballroom that the adjacent hotel will use.
In another change, Stoney said the city’s Department of Social Services will remain in its current location at Marshall Plaza for the short term. Last fall, his administration told council members the department would be relocated to a vacant building owned by Philip Morris near the Chesterfield County line. That plan drew sharp criticism.
Stoney said NH District Corp is responsible for finding a “suitable” location for the department, but the city will be under “no obligation” to relocate the department if the group fails to do so.
The project is expected to create 12,500 jobs during construction and 9,300 permanent jobs once the project is complete. It will also generate $300 million worth of business reserved for minority-owned contracting firms, Stoney said, citing figures from a study done by the Virginia Commonwealth University Center for Regional and Urban Analysis.
Stoney also touted the projected $1 billion in new revenue the project could generate roughly five years from the time it is approved. His administration committed last fall to direct half of that money to Richmond Public Schools, and the rest to increasing the city’s affordable housing stock and improving the city’s core services.
The City Council will vet the plans and must sign off on them if the project is to move forward.
The council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 5, where Stoney said Thursday he would formally introduce the package of ordinances advancing the project. As of Thursday afternoon, that meeting was not yet publicly noticed or scheduled on the council’s calendar. The original proposal NH District Corp submitted will also be made publicly available on the city's website, Stoney said.
The council last year formed a citizen advisory commission to review the plans and issue a report on its findings. The commission's work is expected to take three months and would defer a Council vote on the project until later this year.
Said Stoney: “Everyone will have the chance to kick the tires, as we have.”
