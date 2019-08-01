The wait is almost over.
Richmond Mayor Stoney announced Thursday he will introduce the now-$1.5 billion proposal to replace the Richmond Coliseum and reshape a large chunk of downtown at a special meeting of the City Council on Monday.
His announcement came 274 days after the mayor pledged support for the project at a press conference last fall, where he endorsed what could be the biggest economic development project in Richmond history.
Then came silence – nine months worth. Stoney was mum about the project publicly, saying only that his administration remained in negotiations with NH District Corp, a private group led by Dominion CEO Thomas F. Farrell II that submitted the only proposal to build a new arena and redevelop 21 acres of publicly owned downtown real estate north of Broad Street. The two sides negotiated the plans for 17 months.
“Though we had extensive and often trying negotiations, we did not waiver from our commitment to make sure this project encompassed groundbreaking economic opportunities,” Stoney said at a press conference at City Hall on Thursday.
Farrell disputed the idea that the project had stalled at any point. He said in an interview that the scope of the proposal led to the delay, not any one sticking point between his group and Stoney’s administration.
“It was just a very thorough, thoughtful, exhaustive negotiation,” Farrell said. “The mayor had a vision. We share the vision. We want to help him succeed and bring these goals to the city, and we still need to be able to finance the project.”
NH District Corp had publicly indicated interest in redeveloping the area months before Stoney announced a request for proposals in November 2017.
The group's proposal calls for a 17,500-seat arena that would replace the Richmond Coliseum and become the largest arena in the state; a high-rise hotel with at least 525 rooms; 2,500 apartments, with 480 reserved for people earning less than the region's median income of about $83,000 for a family of four; 1 million square feet of commercial and office space; 260,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; a $10 million renovation of the Blues Armory; a new transfer plaza for GRTC bus riders; and infrastructure improvements aimed at making the area easier to navigate for pedestrians and cyclists.
The public portion of the project would be largely underwritten by the creation of the city's first tax-increment financing district. Establishing the zone, also called a TIF, would divert new tax revenue from growing real estate assessments or new construction within its bounds to pay down bonds for the arena and infrastructure improvements in a roughly 10-block area north of Broad Street where the project would rise.
The Stoney administration wants the zone to encompass an area eight times larger to capture more new tax revenue, including taxes from a new office tower Dominion built downtown, as well as a second tower for which it has submitted plans to the city. Farrell declined to say Thursday whether the utility company had decided to build the second tower.
The special tax zone will be bounded by 1st Street, Interstate 95/64, 10th Street and the Downtown Expressway. Stoney said he is proposing a start date of July 1, 2019. If the project is approved, taxes from any new construction in the area from that point on would pay down the city’s cost for doing the project over a 30-year-period.
Last month, the council approved sweeping zoning changes for Monroe Ward, meant to spur investment in the area that is dominated by surface parking lots. Monroe Ward is included in the TIF, so taxes from any new development there would help pay for the project if approved.
In a change from what was originally proposed, Stoney said NH District Corp would pay for a $10 million renovation planned for the Blues Armory. The historic structure will become a food hall and house a ballroom that the adjacent hotel will use.
In another change, Stoney said the city’s Department of Social Services will remain in its current location at Marshall Plaza for the short term.
Last fall, his administration told council members the department would be relocated to a vacant building owned by Philip Morris near the Chesterfield County line. That plan drew sharp criticism because of the building’s distance from downtown.
Stoney said NH District Corp is responsible for finding a “suitable” home for the department, but the city will be under “no obligation” to relocate it if the group fails to do so.
The plans Stoney will put before the council will have fewer apartments than what he announced last November, dropping from 3,000 to 2,500. The number of units reserved for people making less than the area median income has also decreased, from 680 to 480, though Stoney said his administration would use new tax revenues from the development to build "hundreds" more across the city.
The project is expected to create 12,500 jobs during construction and 9,300 permanent jobs once completed, Stoney said, citing figures from a study NH District Corp commissioned by the Virginia Commonwealth University Center for Urban and Regional Analysis. It would would generate $300 million worth of business reserved for minority-owned contracting firms. NH District Corp will work with the city’s Office of Community Wealth Building to hold job fairs in each council district to fill the positions, Stoney said.
The mayor also touted the projected $1 billion in tax revenue the development could generate roughly five years from the time it is approved. His administration committed last fall to direct half of that money to Richmond Public Schools, and the rest to increasing the city’s affordable housing stock, improving the city’s core services and installing more public art.
The City Council will vet the plans and must sign off on them if the project is to move forward.
The council will hold a special meeting at noon on Monday, Aug. 5, where Stoney will formally introduce the package of ordinances advancing the project.
The original proposal NH District Corp submitted will also be made publicly available on the city's website, Stoney said.
The council last year formed a citizen advisory commission to review the plans and issue a report on its findings. The commission's work is expected to take three months and would defer a Council vote on the project until later this year.
Said Stoney: “Everyone will have the chance to kick the tires, as we have.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(7) comments
Thankfully, I no longer live in the City of Richmond, but if I did I would be afraid of anything proposed by Mayor Stoney based on Richmond's prior experience with Mayor Jones.
There is no way we Richmond taxpayers can afford this scheme without further erosion in already-highly-deficient essential municipal services. The measure should be allowed to appear on the November ballot in which case I'd imagine most Richmonders will reject the proposal handily. Anyone who inquires into Stoney's qualifications will learn that he is totally unqualified to be any municipality's senior executive and has only held politically-appointed jobs where he had freedom to spend money without accountability to the citizenry.
Our power bills will include a "hidden fee" in our statements and I wounder if the Redskins training facilities will also be moved into this project.
they always low ball ....look at the low ball numbers for the 3 school's they are building... by the time this is finished the price tag will be 1.8 billion......maybe even 2 billion ....mark my words ...and prove me wrong .....they are really low balling the figure to get the project started and once started... so many changes will be made and that will drive up the true cost of this project to 1.8 billion or 2.0 billion
And if he says it will not cost any taxpayers money, HE LIES. It will cost millions of tax dollars that could go for something else. And it will cost almost twice of what he tell you it will cost.
Excellent Point the fact is all political leaders lie on both sides just like the real big lie that college will be free.
This is a disappointing announcement. I had hoped he was announcing his resignation. It’s a shame to feel this way; but given the embarrassing condition of city streets, along with the recent choice of not representing Richmond because HE doesn’t like the president, it seems Richmond simply needs a different leader.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.