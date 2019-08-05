Shawn Brixey is stepping down as dean of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts, the school announced Monday. The move follows student protests and a $1 million lawsuit resolved last month over the school's handling of allegations of racial discrimination involving an art school professor in 2018.
A portion of the lawsuit settlement agreement obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Monday says VCU will pay about $100,000 to cover attorneys fees for the professor, Javier Tapia. In addition, Tapia will be on leave for several semesters.
University spokeswoman Pamela Lepley said Brixey will remain a tenured faculty member and focus on "creative research." She would not say whether the change related to Tapia's lawsuit against Brixey, University President Michael Rao and Noah Simblist, chairman of the art school's department of painting and printmaking.
"The news release is self-explanatory," Lepley said in an email. "Brixey is stepping down from his administrative duties to return to the faculty to focus on his creative research. The announcement was made when the decision was reached, as happens in most organizations."
Classes are slated to begin in two weeks. Associate Dean Nancy Scott will replace Brixey until an interim dean is appointed, VCU's news release states. A national search will be conducted for the next leader of VCU Arts and its programs, which are among the best public fine arts programs in the country. U.S. News & World Report in 2016 ranked its graduate fine arts program No. 2 nationally, in a tie with UCLA.
Brixey came to the school after leading the School of the Arts, Media, Performance and Design at York University in Toronto. He is a graduate of The Media Lab at MIT and taught previously at the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Washington in Seattle, where he co-founded and led The Center for Digital Arts and Experimental Media.
During his tenure, Brixey oversaw the launch of an initiative to bolster outside investment in research development, an exchange program with the Tate Modern art gallery in London and a physician-scientist residency program in the art school.
Dr. John Nestler, the program's inaugural resident, said Brixey is a “visionary who recognized the many important interrelationships between health and art.”
“These collaborations promise to improve the quality of medical education and to valuably contribute to the healing of patients,” Nestler said. “As a result of his leadership, VCU is poised to become the foremost program in art and health nationwide within a couple of years.”
In an email Monday evening, Brixey said speculation about his departure being tied to Tapia's lawsuit is "baseless and has nothing to do with the decision."
Tapia, who has taught at VCU since 1988, filed suit in December; the school had placed him on administrative leave after reviewing a racial discrimination complaint against the Peruvian-born professor.
Caitlin Cherry, a visiting professor at the time, alleged that Tapia racially profiled her when he asked a security guard to check on her while she was eating breakfast and working on her laptop in a room off-limits to students last October. Cherry is African American.
A university investigation determined that Tapia did not violate any anti-discrimination policies, but placed him on administrative leave several days after closing the inquiry. A letter Brixey sent to Tapia informing him of his suspension also said he was to not have "any contact at all" with any VCU students, faculty or staff.
Tapia said the order gagged him, in violation of his civil rights, from speaking out as students held protests calling him racist. The university, according to court documents, lifted his suspension in February. Students held additional protests in April after seeing Tapia was tentatively scheduled to teach two classes this fall.
In addition to calling for his dismissal, students demanded that the art school hire more full-time minority professors and diversify lessons to include the artwork of people of color and varying gender identities, sexual orientations and nationalities.
University spokesman Mike Porter said Tapia dropped his lawsuit last month following a "mutual agreement."
Porter said Tapia will remain a tenured faculty member, but will not return to teaching during the 2019-2020 academic year.
"VCU anticipates that Professor Tapia will resume teaching duties at some point in the future, but that date has not yet been determined," Porter said.
According to the part of the settlement agreement VCU disclosed Monday evening, Tapia will be on unpaid leave for three semesters starting this fall, followed by a semester of paid research leave during the 2021 spring semester.
After that, Tapia will be placed on educational leave before he is assigned to a paid semester-long project to develop a new curriculum for his classes and a report on new classes and teaching techniques that could be incorporated at VCU Arts.
Simblist, the chair for the painting and printmaking department who was also subject to the lawsuit, will remain in his role for the fall semester, according to Porter.
GM Keaton, a member of the student coalition calling for Tapia's removal, said a meeting with university officials last week led the students to believe that Tapia would not be returning. Keaton said students were relieved but skeptical of the university's decision to retain Tapia as a faculty member.
Attempts to reach Tapia and his lawyers have been unsuccessful.
Academic version of a golden parachute. Make the money without the responsibility.
Where are we with the Doug Wilder investigation?
