The Metropolitan Junior Baseball League will collect supplies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the red lot at The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., to help the Bahamas recover from Hurricane Dorian.
MJBL will collect first aid supplies, insect repellent, hand sanitizer, disposable face masks, alcohol wipes, triple antibiotic ointment, Tylenol, toothbrushes, flashlights, batteries, butane fuel, portable stoves, can openers and peanut butter. The league has also set up a MJBL/Bahamas Relief page on GoFundMe to raise money for the Bahamas. The group requests new items.
The nonprofit MJBL was established in Richmond in 1966 to address the limited opportunities for African American youths to participate in organized baseball. Today, it has affiliates in 14 states, Washington, D.C., and the Bahamas. Richmond-area members of MJBL traveled to Nassau, Bahamas, in January to compete in a tournament.
