Clover, a fox-red Labrador Retriever, is only 17 months old, but she already can detect hundreds of chemicals found in substances that can be used to ignite fires.
That would be fires that are illegally set, as in arson.
"I think she's smarter than me," said Chesterfield Assistant Fire Marshal C.F. Shedd, who has been paired with Clover for use by a National Response Team of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which assists local investigators with significant arson and explosive incidents.
Clover and Shedd are one of the newest ATF arson detection teams to be activated across the country, and they now are available to assist with major fire investigations throughout central Virginia.
"She will be used pretty extensively within the Richmond Metro Area," Shedd said.
Clover and Shedd will be the 61st ATF canine team nationally; the next closest teams are in Loudoun County and Chesapeake.
She was trained as a pup - at about 7 weeks - to help fire investigators sniff out the causes of fires. Her olfactory abilities are so keen that she is able to detect a far ranging number of basic substances that are used to start fires - ending the guesswork and saving valuable time for investigators.
"She's trained on specific parts of chemicals," Shedd explained. "Her training is not really [to identify] gasoline specifically, for example, but more on the components of a chemical. That way her ability to alert is expanded."
When she alerts on a chemical used in an accelerant, she promptly sits in that location as a signal for her handler - in this case Shedd. She then is rewarded with a small portion of food.
Investigators then obtain a sample and send it to a lab for testing. "We then basically get verification on her success in conjunction with working with the lab," Shedd said.
Together, Clover and Shed attended a five-week training course ending Dec. 6 that helped them work as a team. Shedd learned how to read Clover's body language and manage her movements.
Shedd noted that Clover has been designated as a deputy fire marshal with the rank of captain, with a corresponding shield around her neck. And although Shedd is the handler, Clover outranks him.
Clover exudes the exubernace and physical appeal that comes with youth.
"She's considered to be a fox-red Retriever," Shedd explained. "She's beautiful. When the sun hits her she is bright red."
Although Shedd is her handler, Clover is owned by the ATF. She came from Puppies Behind Bars, a program that trains prison inmates to raise service dogs for wounded war veterans and first responders, as well as explosive-detection canines for law enforcement.
Puppies enter prison setting at the age of 8 weeks and live with their inmate puppy-raisers until they mature into well-loved, well-behaved dogs, according to the organization's web site.
Shedd said when he first acquired Clover, she was very work-motivated and really didn't have much of a personality. But that quickly changed as she began interacting with firefighters and Shedd's family.
"Now that she has been living with a family and has an entire office that is loving on her, she definitely is full of personality now," Shedd said. "She is still learning people and that's something I'm actively working on - to have her be more friendly in every day encounters that we have with strangers. I can see the development in her liking people."
The dog, who must maintain a trim weight of about 58 pounds, is considered a family pet and lives with Shedd and his wife. The couple already had a cat and a Labradoodle, and Clover has comfortably fit right in.
"She absolutely loves other dogs," Shedd said. "My cat is still trying to assert her dominance on her, but Clover does really well with the cat. Overall she's just a really friendly animal."
Clover is the first ATF arson detection dog to join Chesterfield Fire & EMS in about a decade. The first, named Hero, retired nine years ago.
The fire marshal offices in Richmond, Henrico and Hanover have alternated as hosts of the region's ATF's detection dog. After Hero in Chesterfield retired, Hanover acquired Hap, who has also now retired, Shedd said.
It then fell to Henrico to host one of the dogs, but they didn't have anyone available at the time to serve as a handler, Shedd said. So Chesterfield has again taken on the responsibility.
Although Clover will deployed in important fire investigations across the region, she will also help in Chesterfield fire prevention programs, Shedd noted.
"People love animals, so that kind of allows people to focus their attention on the topic that's being presented - whether it be a smoke alarm or general kitchen safety," he said. "And so even through her specialty is arson work, she's going to be used as a tool to basically educate."
