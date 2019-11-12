20191113_MET_SNOW_JM05

As snow continues to fall in the Richmond region, local school districts are canceling events after school.

The following school districts have canceled after-school activities:

  • Colonial Heights
  • Hopewell
  • King William

This story will be updated if/when other districts make their announcement.

Justin Mattingly

Justin Mattingly covers K-12 schools and higher education. A northern New York native and a Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

