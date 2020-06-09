The statue of Columbus rests in the lake at Byrd Park Wednesday morning 6/10/2020, after protesters removed it from its pedestal and dumped it there Tuesday night following a protest rally in support of indigenous peoples.
The Richmond Indigenous Society’s protest at Byrd Park included a march through the Museum District. “We cannot fight white supremacy without recognizing and uplifting one of its earliest victims on this continent,” said speaker Joseph Rogers.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Columbus statue in the water at Byrd Park in Richmond VA Tues. June 9, 2020.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
The statue to Christopher Columbus in Byrd Park was pulled down by protesters Tuesday night and dumped some 200 yards away in the Byrd Park lake.
The Richmond Indigenous Society is staged a protest at Byrd Park, Tuesday 6/9/2020, in support indigenous peoples and Black Lives Matter. The protest included a mach through the Museum District.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Richmond Indigenous Society’s protest at Byrd Park included a march through the Museum District. “We cannot fight white supremacy without recognizing and uplifting one of its earliest victims on this continent,” said speaker Joseph Rogers.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Richmond Indigenous Society is staged a protest at Byrd Park, Tuesday 6/9/2020, in support indigenous peoples and Black Lives Matter. The protest included a mach through the Museum District.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Columbus statue was pulled from the base at Byrd Park in Richmond VA Tues. June 9, 2020.
About a thousand protesters gathered around the city’s monument to Christopher Columbus in Byrd Park on Tuesday evening to stand in solidarity with indigenous peoples.
Protests across the country have prompted national reckoning with the historical injustices perpetuated against African Americans. At Tuesday’s protest, activist and founder of Marijuana Justice Chelsea Higgs-Wise reminded attendees that, amid these discussions, “We have to start where it all began — we have to start with the people who stood first on this land.”
A few protesters stood at the base of the paint-spattered Columbus monument. “This land is Powhatan land,” read one’s sign. Another: “Columbus represents genocide.”
After about seven speakers, the crowd began to march down Arthur Ashe Boulevard, chanting “take it down.” Less than two hours later, they did just that.
Upon returning to Byrd Park after the march, protesters used ropes to pull down the approximately 8-foot statue, then moved it some 200 yards across the road at the Arthur Ashe Boulevard entrance and submerged it in Fountain Lake. According to a social media post, the statue was briefly set on fire.
A police helicopter was circling above the park after the statue was torn down, but there was no immediate visible police presence at the park, although Richmond police were aware of the incident.
Tamara Jenkins, spokeswoman for the parks and recreation department, said that the statue was removed Wednesday morning from the lake. She said she could not disclose where it was taken. She said she had not received any report on possible damage.
Richmond police said Wednesday there were no arrests at the park related to the incident.
The Columbus statue, which stood next to the tennis courts at Byrd Park, was the first statue of Christopher Columbus erected in the South, according to an article in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
In the early 1920s, Richmond’s Italian-American community wanted to gift a statue of their kinsman to their adopted home and hoped it would go on Monument Avenue. But their request was quickly rejected by a city committee, according to the newspaper. In June 1927, ground was broken on the Boulevard. The statue was dedicated in December 1927.
Earlier during the protest Tuesday, Vanessa Bolin, a member of the Richmond Indigenous Society, stood on a truck bed in the shadow of the statue and spoke to the crowd. She pointed out the parallel struggles of indigenous and black people in America.
“This continent is built on the blood and the bones of our ancestors, but it is built off the backs and the sweat and the tears and the blood and the bones of Africans,” Bolin said.
“We’re not here to hijack your movement. We’re here to stand in solidarity.”
Joseph Rogers, another speaker, began by proclaiming “this is Powhatan land,” which prompted applause from the crowd. Rogers tied the plight of African Americans to that of indigenous peoples, portraying their respective struggles as unified against white supremacy and institutionalized racism.
“We cannot fight white supremacy without recognizing and uplifting one of its earliest victims on this continent,” he said, in reference to genocide committed by white colonizers against Native Americans.
Guadalupe Ramirez, who descends from the Maya people and owns AlterNatives Boutique in Carytown, came out to the protest to stand in solidarity with both black and indigenous communities.
She roamed through the crowd with Ben Blevins, director of the Highland Support Project, which seeks to support and empower indigenous communities in the Richmond area. They passed out white candles — which are often used in Mayan ceremonies.
“There’s a notion that you burn a white candle when you want the winds to blow out change, blow out the bad to bring forth the good news,” she said.
These "protesters" clearly are unaware that Italian Americans were also persecuted--as late as WWII--simply for being Italian Americans. They worked alongside Irish-Americans and African-Americans in hard labor from the earliest days of Richmond.
This act represents ignorance and mob vandalism.
Racism, ethnic conflict, and tribalism seem part of the human genome. Perhaps, someone can name an American Indian or African civilization which is or was a bastion of human rights ? Slavery, torture, brutality, and human hierarchy seems common. One can continue to hope that the worse excesses are mitigated.
"Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth" ..... what's left of it. Period.
Want to see a video the main stream media will never show, and will mostly likely soon be taken off of YouTube?
Enjoy:
https://youtu.be/5IhyTi1ve0s
Joe Biden is right.
“ “A president of the United States must be part of the solution, not the problem,” said the former vice president, speaking in Philadelphia Tuesday morning. “But our president today is part of the problem, and he accelerates it.
“When peaceful protesters are dispersed by the order of the president from the doorstep of the people’s house, the White House—using tear gas and flash grenades—in order to stage a photo op at a noble church, we can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle,” Biden said.”
I would be more comforting if he came up with his talking points on his own.
Joe Biden is the same person who supported and concocted pro segregation legislation and was close friends with Jesse Helms. In fact, Biden defended Helms's segregationist legislation.
Nowadays about as meaningful as Trump inviting the Clintons to Ivanka's wedding.
Working hard for your activist money? Do you get extra for silly statements?
Absolute chaos and anarchy in Richmond, while the weak mayor Stoney sits on his hands. This is unacceptable behaviour that should be arrested, prosecuted and sentenced. Because of the weak and ineffective Stoney, the police are not able to do their job. What a disgrace!
Who wants to live here, raise a family here, open a business? Absolutely no one!
For all those that were there last night, do the right thing and move out of this country - what better way to support indigenous people. Am I allowed to destroy anything I want and the Mayor and Governor turn their head the other way as they have done for two week? Thank goodness I live in an area where the police would have been carting people away, and they would have had the support of the citizens to do it.
Indigenous people didn't erect the statue, so maybe they should leave first.
Some people don't fully understand the meaning of "indigenous".
Anarchy in Richmond--encouraged and applauded by The Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Yep, keep sowing the seeds of divide and celebrating destruction and anarchy RTD.
They're melting. When they throw fits and scream 'I'm white and I say so' regarding any issue, you guarantee they already know they're wrong, they just don't care. So I don't either.
Solidarity my left hind leg! So these visionaries know how to tear things up. What have they built? What have they done to get PPE to the Navajo, who are dying by the hundreds from COVID and provided only promises by the federal government? The top COVID hot spots are ALL Indian lands. Sacred sites in New Mexico are being destroyed by fracking, which has been given the go-ahead by the current administration -- 461 MILLION acres. Right here, the Mattaponi are still not recognized by the US government. What are these vandals doing to help? Push over a statue. Another white privilege response.
You all don't care about respecting people who built anything. If you did, the statues wouldn't have been erected. Just violation after violation. Perpetual victimizers trying to cry victim.
That the mayor and city leaders would stand down and allow this gratuitous vandalism to occur is just one of the many travesties that have emerged from the George Floyd killing. The environment has emboldened all the wackos and degenerates to act out in violence and vandalism. Thank you, Ralph Northam and Levar Stony!
Hmmmmm... 1,000 protesters.... 760 city cops.
So... call in all cops from all shifts and they are still outnumbered. Flood the city jails and courts with hundreds and hundreds of cases.
Or
Negotiate with the concerned citizens.
The latter option seems preferable. And a stronger long-term solution.
Negotiate about what?
It's amazing you continue to defend what you do not understand. Have you ever read the main tenets of communist anarchism? They do not negotiate. Do you expect anything different from anarchists?
Remember in November................................If you continue to vote for Socialists this is just the beginning. First they are letting convicted criminals out of jail before their sentence is complete, they are no longer making people arrested for violent crimes post bail, they want to take away all of our guns and the final act, doing away with the police. Wake up people we are letting them do this to us and we are sitting on our hands complaining about it. Either we vote them out in November or it is going to get real messy in this country. It will make the last civil war look like recess.
There's the attempt to cast disenfranchised people excercising their rights, without guns, as socialists, etc. Same thing they did to people involved in the fight for civil rights to end support and hurt the public's opinion of the movement. When are you all going to try new tactics instead of stale propaganda.
Threatening civil war again, Kavanaugh? Follow through, and you'll be in prison for life.
Criminals are running wild in the streets of Richmond night after night while the mayor is still trying to figure out how to wear his mask. Who is in charge?
From WRIC" Posted June 9, 2020 - Richmond Police are asking for help identifying 10 suspects after they were caught on camera robbing and looting a local veteran-owned tech store. Police said the suspects stole almost all of the computer equipment, cellphones and registers — more than $100,000 in merchandise. RPD said the suspects also took a handgun from inside a desk drawer.
Posted: Jun 1, 2020 - Following a violent weekend, many Richmond businesses that were vandalized and looted began the rebuilding process Monday. Surveillance cameras caught many looters in the act.
NBC12, May 31, 2020 - Multiple businesses in Richmond were set on fire, damaged and looted during overnight protests that turned violent. The damage was still being assessed Sunday morning, but businesses that experienced broken windows and looting include the CVS on Broad and Arthur Ashe and the ABC store on Broad, where people were spotted stealing bottles of alcohol.
Hmmmm. So there was coincidentally a robbery on June 9 with no allegations whatsoever that it was related to protesters.
Otherwise businesses have not been bothered during protests in well over a week.
What’s your point?
It is clear as day.
Columbus's likeness deserves the deep six .... Anyone who would discover a country, and then take no precaution to vet, and stop illegals, and those who come with plans to Change America into their own likeness, deserves no less.
I bet if old Christopher had said, "Youse people of color, and all suppressed folks of every diversity (other than white), can just hold off a little longer, after all the white devils have been gotten shed of, you will inherit this land of bounty, led by the New Socialist party who will promise you anything for your vote …… the mob would have put him back on his pedestal, and bowed to their new King ... not Biden.
Further, if there had been media there that weren't behind the mob, they would have reported they heard old Christopher say just before he was deep sixed ….. "Lord, forgive them, they are idiots, who will never be given enough to suit them” …. And off in the distant, with a tear in his eye, Obama echoing …… Period.
The irony is, he was the illegal and a monster to boot. You all found honor in treason and purpose in pillaging and plundering. The lack of comprehension and self-awareness is hilarious. LOL
hope all this mess stays in Richmond.
What's next in these peaceful protesters path of destruction?
Washington Monument
Jefferson Memorial
There groups are not past the peaceful protest, they are just destroying property, that they should not do. If you don't agree with it, protest, peacefully, but to destroy property, and the Mayor and Police to nothing, just will now show, it is open season in Richmond, to come in and tear down anything they want. Is that really with the people or Richmond want, wanton destruction of anything, anywhere in the city? I would hope not, and that they will contact the Mayor, or City council member to finally put a stop of the destruction. You cannot have meaningful discussions, if they keep destroying at will anything they want.
Somebody better start substantive meetings with these citizens to defuse the situation snd negotiate demands. There isn’t enough room in the currently overflowing jails for thousands of new political prisoners.
Putin not only got his useful idiot elected... he opened a new market for Russia to rent out space in the gulags.
"Demands" don't leave much room for negotiation.
Drake, do you even realize the Richmond Indigenous Society is a communist anarchist organization whose members are mostly wasicus and not Native Americans?
Are we to believe that the police did not know of this "demonstration" or just stood by and watched vandals destroy property and obstruct traffic as they dragged it across AA Blvd? Mob Rule in Richmond and the Mayor, City Council and the Police tuck tail and run like a frightened dogs!
Anarchy.
This could all have been defused swiftly and decisively last week if President Lysol had met with peaceful protesters and let them air their grievances and worked with them to address their concerns.
President Obama followed that course and the marches were over by this time.
Instead Rump called out the military and took a confrontational approach ... and confrontation he has received. His intransigence has pushed responsibility to the localities. And. There’s no way the full contingent of 760 Richmond cops can peacefully arrest 1,000 protesters.
“what you sew, so shall you reap. “
#DontDrinkBleach
The shark has been jumped.
The criminals who are running wild aren't people who listen to presidents, governors, or mayors or anyone with sense. In Richmond's case they saw the easy pickings elsewhere in the country and are mimicking that behavior here. Once they realized that laws weren't being strictly enforced, they have taken advantage of it at every opportunity, and were continuing to do so last night.
The president is making criminals out of law-abiding citizens. There were 1,000 at the statue. Thousands and thousands more protesters across the land. Brand them all criminals and you better start building a lot more prisons for all those political prisoners.
Maybe the useful idiot can rent a few gulags from his boss in Russia.
If the president told you to jump off of a bridge, would you do that? No one can blame his or her actions on anyone but himself. No one is branding them all criminals. The only ones branded criminals are the ones committing crimes.
Only in the make believe world where you reside, you blame the President for this rioting, vandalism and criminal activity? Grow up, jack. I'm sure you don't live here, because if you did, you'd be outraged by all these barbaric acts that go unchecked by the feckless mayor Stoney.
There are MANY security cameras in the park. I am sure our beloved mayor will make every effort to catch the people who caused this damage and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.................oh wait........
The mayor better listen to his constituents who's tax dollars fund this city. We arent taking our kids on, or paying for anymore, trips to see statues of traitors, rapist, looters, and liars. So either the city be diverse like its tax base, or get use to no peace.
Janis Peace commenting: Call it whatever you want, it's nothing in the world but plain outright vandalism. Somebody should have been there to stop it. At this rate, everything is up for grabs and the police have been silenced. This is not what America is about people. If people would put a fraction of time they are putting into this "protest", they would see their lives could and would be better.
Somebody, not sure who is in charge now, needs to put a stop to this vandalism. In real life, it's not the way things get done. There are channels you go through to get things done and it's never this way.
Well said. I could not agree more.
Those channels were tried, people ignored them, and yelled 'what about black on black crime' to shift the focus. Enforced benign neglect has consequences. Chickens are coming home to roost.
This is Not a protest . This is the destruction of property . Where are the police ? This is Anarchy and destruction . Will this ever stop ?
Richmond Indigenous Society is mainly run by wasicus and WNBs who are democratic socialists and communist anarchists.
why aren't these idiots doing anything to make REAL change? easy to go along with the trend du jour. annie pelfrey
They were talking about how this is "Powhatan land". Powhatan ruled most of eastern Virginia with an iron hand. He would have made President Trump look like a Richmond liberal. If he had not wanted the protesters to do what they were doing he probably would have had their heads placed on a rock and a stone axe smash their skulls on it. He'd have shown them the real meaning of "fascism". But, hey, since the Italians have now been insulted and the Columbus statue has gone in the pond, there is a statue of Powhatan out at Short Pump mall (why, I have no idea). How about moving it to replace the Columbus statue? Oh, and the protesters should be self monitoring because they did not appear to be social distancing and some of them could catch the virus.
" ... In the first wave of the expulsion, Acadians were deported to other British North American colonies. During the second wave, they were deported to Britain and France, and from there a significant number migrated to Spanish Louisiana, where "Acadians" eventually became "Cajuns".
I'm so proud to be a Cajun from Louisiana. There are so few of us. We're best known for Mardi Gras and New Orleans jazz and wonderful french food. Être cajun est une chose merveilleuse et uinique.
And, of course, we're also known for the poem Evangeline: A Tale of Acadie
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow - 1807-1882.
The Band & Emmylou Harris 'Evangeline' 1978 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqDqzGG8ba0
More destruction by the “Peaceful Protestors “.
Stalin approves2
Out in Seattle, Washington there is a large statue of Lenin in a park. I have to wonder if it is only a matter of time before the protesters start wanting to put up statues of Stalin, Lenin and other Communists.
Stalin approves. Putin Is elated at what his useful idiot Rump is doing to bring down America. Take a hard line against massive resistance and unintended consequences are bound to ensue.
If the city wants to preserve the confederate statues intact, they better move them post haste before the good citizens of Richmond take matters into their own hands.
Be careful what you wish for, but you being a non-city resident taxpayer we know where your anarchy lies.
And the Democratic Party continues to laugh , pander and prostitute black Americans to destroy Richmond. Slavery continues in Richmond and the Democratic Party uses the whip
Pimps and hustlers coming out of the woodwork ... just what has your 40 years of Democrat control of Richmond gotten for the black community - nothing!
Shows how stupid people really are. Columbus did not first land in the Americas. The Vikings did. I guess you cannot fix stupid.
You want to do some good, scream about how lousy the Richmond City Schools are and do something about it.
so true! annie pelfrey
Mary Campbell - You are so correct!
He never stepped foot in this country, they are ignorant of their own ignorance.
good post, but you are asking the SJW's to actually do something and be held accountable for the results. Never will happen.
