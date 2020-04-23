A community food drive will be held Friday, May 1, to try to alleviate pressure on local food pantries brought about by the hit to the economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The drive-thru and drop-off event will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on May 1 at Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center, 11226 Patterson Ave., in front of Holland Family Chiropractic. Volunteers will wear gloves and masks and adhere to social-distancing guidelines.
The drive will support UP RVA, GoochlandCares, and Henrico County Family and Community Engagement, as well as other food pantries that are in need. A similar drive in early April collected more than 5,000 pounds of food.
Suggested items include canned goods, pasta and sauce, and peanut butter and jelly.
For details, visit Holland Family Chiropractic’s Facebook page: facebook.com/hollandfamilychiropracticcenter.
