Less than a full day after a fire destroyed much of St. James Episcopal Church, senior church warden Otto Williams Jr. received a letter.
Barry Hofheimer of neighboring Congregation Beth Ahabah, had offered the temple's sanctuary to St. James members to be used until their church was rebuilt.
That was 25 years ago. On Sunday, church and temple congregants came together to mark the anniversary of a tragedy that brought them together.
Harry Warner, a member of St. James vestry, said the images of that night remain clear to him more than two decades later.
“I remember I was leaving downtown and heading home when I saw the large plume of smoke,” Warner told a crowd gathered in the sanctuary of St. James. “There were scores of us watching - both members and neighbors - and I remember the water dripping out the hoses. It just seemed like miles of hoses.”
Billy Crew, a master firefighter who witnessed the fire, said summer-storm lightning had been causing fires all over the city that night. One strike caught the century-old roof St. James and ripped across the ceiling.
Crews worked all night, with some being carried out from heat exhaustion, but eventually the roof collapsed and the church was severely burned.
He said he came back with a team days after the blaze to document the aftermath and found a stained glass window completely intact despite the destruction around it.
“It was like a force field had been put around it,” Crew said. “Divine intervention? I’m standing in a church, so I’m going to say yes.”
He said although he is not a member of either congregation, the work both bodies put into hosting and rebuilding the church was a testament to their shared generosity.
The campaign to raise money for the rebuild and make the repairs took three years, during which the church held Sunday services in the Beth Ahabah temple.
“It drives home the old adage that a church truly is not the brick and the stone and the wood of the building but the heart and the faith of the congregation,” Crew said.
Rabbi Scott Nagel of Beth Ahabah delivered the homily for the service and said fire has the power to be destructive but it can also bring life.
“There is in fire the possibility for good. Fire can heat homes. Fire can bring light to where there is only darkness. Fire can bring people together with smores and campfire songs. Fire can create and purify,” Nagel said.
He reiterated that a church is much more than where people gather and while the building on Franklin Street was destroyed the church was not consumed.
Warner said St. James and Beth Ahabah have remained close and shared many things over the years including partnering on joint worship programs, holiday celebrations and building a parking area together.
He said the offer to host St. James remains an example of how all people should treat others.
“It really was an outreach of love I would say. It’s that kind of outreach we need more of these days,” Warner said. “You get beyond your personal beliefs or whatever biases you might have and you’re reaching out to your neighbors to help.”
