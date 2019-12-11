Chesterfield County administrator Joe Casey touted a series of economic development projects that have been approved over the past year during his State of the County to business leaders Wednesday, projects that he said added to the success of the entire state.
Casey noted that the CNBC business news channel this year listed Virginia as the top state for business.
"I like to think that Chesterfield County was part of that No. 1 ranking for all that we did over the past year,” he said during the speech to local Chamber of Commerce officials at the Chesterfield Career & Technical Center.
Casey pointed to a Colorado company's solar and data center development of the former Megasite property in eastern Chesterfield, which he said is expected to bring more than $2 billion in investment. He also noted that the Shamin hotel company is investing $125 million in projects in the county, including a plan for a new 10,000 square-foot conference center at Stonebridge on Midlothian Turnpike. And Casey cited Carvana's plans to build a storage lot and vehicle maintenance at Woods Edge Road off Interstate 95.
When a member of the audience asked him about one of the biggest challenges facing Chesterfield, Casey said the county has to be mindful that national economic expansion, now 8 years old, will come to an end at some point.
Casey said one of the things he's focused on is boosting the number of county residents who head to jobs within Chesterfield rather than to places of employment in other localities.
"It goes without saying [that] having jobs closer to where people live is part of quality of life now. It is being asked for more and more," Casey said.
Casey noted that the county has conducted a market analysis of the northern Jefferson Davis corridor, which has been in the economic doldrums, saying that study shows the buying power of residents in that area who are actually spending their money somewhere else.
"That helps us when we try and recruit business prospects to come locally down that corridor," Casey said.
Also in the Jefferson Davis corridor, the county administrator noted Chesterfield officials are working the the Greater Richmond Transit Company to create a new 14-stop bus service on Route 1. It's a project that's being run an a pilot with grant money to gauge its popularity.
"We look forward to working with GRTC, to working with the community there that filled out the surveys that said they would ride the buses," Casey said. "Because we don’t want empty buses. Nobody wants to be paying for subsidizing empty buses. We want them full.”
Over in Ettrick, Casey noted that work is being done to raise the platform of the plain red brick train station known as the Petersburg stop.
“We're also working actually trying to renovate that entire property into a new type of train station, connect it to the community, connect maybe to some more residences and businesses," Casey said as a photo of the station was shown on a screen behind him. "My personal goal is the next time you see a picture of train station, it looks new, it's actually going to be called the Chesterfield-Ettrick train station."
Casey said that county officials have also create a brochure that outlines tenants' rights.
"What's sad is the tenants themselves aren't aware of what their actual rights are under our own laws and we are out there to try to remind them of that," Casey said. "We’re there to remind the landlords of that as well.”
Casey said that supervisors have enacted a targeted salary increases and signing bonuses in the police department where many veteran officers have been leaving the force. The county administrator said that next summer the police department is expected to be fully staffed for the first time in 15 years.
Casey said that the county is in the midst of tapping a fourth water source at the lower Appomattox River, at a spot where the county will be able to to eventually draw 10 million gallons a day to supplement its other sources from the James River, Lake Chesdin and Swift Creek Reservoir.
"The river itself is holding all of that water, fresh water, for us," Casey said.
