As Gov. Ralph Northam looks toward loosening restrictions on some businesses and gatherings, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths across the state continue to rise.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the state has 23,196 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 854 over the total reported Friday. It’s the second straight day of mounting cases after the number of new cases added daily had fallen for several days earlier this week. That sent the seven-day moving average up slightly, which is a key indicator the governor said he would consider when assessing the restrictions imposed by the stay-at-home order.
Fifteen more deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the statewide toll to 827. But the seven-day average dipped as the number of deaths reported dropped from the day before.
Saturday’s total included 1,110 probable cases and 26 probable deaths. In April, the VDH started including these cases and deaths likely tied to COVID-19 in the state’s overall tally. Probable cases include people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
With 150,952 COVID-19 tests conducted on Virginians, fewer are returning positive, which is another key indicator that Northam pointed to when saying he would loosen the stay-at-home restrictions. But testing numbers still fall short of the 10,000-per-day goal set by Northam.
On Friday, just 175 of the 1,369 tests, or 12.8%, were reported as positive. The number of people tested Friday was the lowest total tested since mid-April, though the numbers are often revised up to a few days later. Just two days earlier, Virginia reported its highest number of tests in a single day, 9,041.
In the Richmond area, there are 2,494 cases: 1,054 in Henrico County, 765 in Chesterfield County, 512 in Richmond and 163 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 169 deaths attributed to the virus: 109 in Henrico, 26 in Chesterfield, 18 in Richmond and 16 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state’s most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases, 5,610, and 230 deaths. Just three Virginia localities, Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties, don’t have cases.
More than half, or 151, of the 261 outbreaks the VDH has reported across the state have been at long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 480 of the state’s 827 deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
