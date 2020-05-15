Before COVID-19 hit, Hopewell City Public Schools was preparing for its students to return at the end of July, to kick off the inaugural year of year-round schooling.
Hopewell schools Superintendent Melody Hackney announced Friday that the move toward a year-round schedule or a “balanced calendar” is being delayed until at least January 2021 due to the pandemic.
“After much thought and analysis, we believe that for a balanced calendar to be implemented fully as designed and with integrity, we must delay this transition until we are cleared to actually go back to school buildings one day,” Hackney wrote in a letter to the Hopewell schools community.
She did not respond to a request for comment.
“We don’t want the balanced calendar to fail,” Linda Hyslop, vice chairwoman of the Hopewell School Board, said Friday. “We want it to be successful for our kids.”
School officials will meet as early as Monday to begin modifying the 2020-21 academic calendar, originally scheduled for the district to reopen July 27. Instead, next school year’s calendar will focus on retaining “a relatively traditional schedule for the fall,” while tentatively planning for a year-round school year to begin in January, Hackney wrote.
“What we want to do is get the children back in school and then the balanced calendar is still in our plan,” Hyslop said. “The first thing is getting them back into school.”
Hopewell’s year-round schooling is designed to have students attend school for 45-day segments, with 15-day breaks in between. Students will have opportunities to continue school during those breaks.
Greg Cuffey, a Hopewell School Board member, is looking forward to the intersessions. Cuffey said if students and their families choose to continue school during the breaks, it can lead to more real-life experience learning, such as more field trip opportunities.
