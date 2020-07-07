Stuart statue

Crews have blocked streets around the J.E.B Stuart monument on Tuesday morning. 

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Crews have arrived at Stuart Circle on Tuesday morning and are preparing to take the statue of Confederate officer J.E.B Stuart down from its pedestal.

Roads around the circle have been blocked and a cherry picker, or elevated work platform, is parked near the monument.

Last week, the statues of Stonewall Jackson and Matthew Fontaine Maury, as well as two Confederate cannons, were removed from Richmond's Monument Avenue. 

The statue of J.E.B Stuart, by British-American sculptor Frederick Moynihan, was unveiled at the beginning of a Confederate reunion on May 30, 1907, at Lombardy and Monument. 

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

