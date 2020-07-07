A teenager was killed in a shooting just after midnight Tuesday, according to Henrico County police.
The fatal shooting was reported around 12:33 a.m. in the 9500 block of Crown Court, about a block from Hungary and Springfield roads off of Fairlake Lane in western Henrico.
The 17-year old boy died and police have withheld his name because he is a minor. Few other details were available Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000. Community members can submit anonymous tips through the “P3Tip” app on a smartphone device.
Didn't think that sort of thing happened in the West End.
