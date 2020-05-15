An 18-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested in connection with with the shooting death of a woman found Wednesday morning on a bike trial in the East End of Richmond.
Jamar Paxton Jr., 18, of Mechanicsville, was arrested Thursday and faces robbery and gun charges. Richmond police said additional charges are pending.
Around 10:13 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 4300 block of Williamsburg Avenue, where they found Dominique Danzy, 22, lying on the dirt bicycle paths near Stone Brewing and Gillies Creek Park. She had been shot and died on the scene.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Major Crimes Det. J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.