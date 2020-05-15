An 18-year-old Mechanicsville man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman found Wednesday morning on a Richmond bike trail.
Jamar Paxton Jr., 18, of Mechanicsville was arrested Thursday and faces robbery and gun charges, Richmond police said Friday. Additional charges were pending.
About 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 4300 block of Williamsburg Avenue, where they found 22-year-old Dominique Danzy, 22. She had been shot and was lying on a dirt bicycle path near Gillies Creek Park. She died at the scene.
Anyone with information about Danzy's death is asked to call Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
