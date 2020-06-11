Two people died in a single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County on Wednesday night.
Police identified one victim as 18-year-old Noah Page of the 13400 block of Janeka Drive. Police said the other victim was a juvenile passenger. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the 13700 block of Beach Road. A 2001 Lexus sedan, driven by Page, ran off the right side of the road and hit multiple trees, police said.
Police said both speed and a wet roadway are considered contributing factors. The crash is still being investigated.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
