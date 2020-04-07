20200308_MET_SHOTS

Richmond police block a parking lot entrance to the James River Park System at West 42nd Street after reports of shots fired in the area.

 Bob Brown/Times-Dispatch

A man and a woman from Ohio have been accused of discharging a firearm in the James River Park System off Riverside Drive in South Richmond.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were patrolling the park in the 4200 block of Riverside Drive when two people discharged a gun “on the trail area” near the West 42nd Street entrance, the authorities said. The police did not further specify the location in the park, but the area runs along the south side of the James River.

“They were not trying to shoot at anyone else or each other,” said police spokeswoman Chelsea Rarrick. “It was reckless discharge.”

Tony Isaac Jr., 27, of Springfield, Ohio, was charged with discharging a firearm in a public place, possession of a firearm in a city park and possession of a firearm as a felon, police said.

Jayona M. Franklin, 19, of Xenia, Ohio, was charged with discharging a firearm in a public place and possession of a firearm in a city park.

