Richmond police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday on the city's South Side where two officers and a suspect were shot. 

Police said officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to a report of an armed party in the 800 block of Semmes Avenue. When responding officers arrived in the 1000 block of Semmes, there was gunfire.

Police said the two injured officers and suspect were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police detained two additional suspects.

Police said in a news release that the RPD's Force Investigation Team (FIT) will investigate the shooting and prepare a report for the police chief and the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

