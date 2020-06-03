Seven people were arrested early Wednesday after what Richmond police said was a "mostly peaceful" protest that swept the city for a fifth straight night.
This comes two days after police arrested 233 people at protests overnight Sunday, the first night of an 8 p.m. curfew, which expired Wednesday at 6 a.m. Most of those were charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor for violating the curfew, but police also said some were charged with vandalism and having firearms.
It is still unclear how many people were charged or detained on Monday night.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police said that just after midnight a small groups of protesters broke away from the main march, which had dwindled around that time.
The department began receiving reports of random gunfire a few blocks from the remaining demonstrations, it said.
"RPD officers responded quickly, stopped multiple cars believed to be involved, and engaged in a foot pursuit," the statement said.
Seven people were arrested, and five handguns, two sets of ballistic body armor, two gas masks, accelerant and bottles were seized, police said.
Officers also found several unoccupied vehicles in the 500 block of West Grace Street that had been struck by gunfire.
While softening its tone with the larger protesters, Richmond police continue to say that the protests are being "hijacked" - a word Police Chief William Smith has used repeatedly since the demonstrations began Friday night.
"Peaceful demonstrators continue to be infiltrated by those with destructive and/or potentially violent intent – many of whom are not from Richmond," the statement said, pointing out that only two of those arrested Wednesday had addresses listed in the city. "We will continue to respect the rights of those who want to peacefully protest, but will protect our city from those who seek to harm our residents and damage property."
Of the 233 arrested Sunday less than half listed a city of Richmond address.
At a demonstration at City Hall on Tuesday, protest organizers and participants called on Mayor Levar Stoney and Smith to drop the charges against those charged during the events. Both hedged saying that was a decision for Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin, who on Twitter Tuesday said: "Our office will review all allegations of criminal behavior, including those brought against law enforcement; and if there are facts to prove at crime was committed, then we will bring the appropriate charges."
McEachin confirmed Wednesday that her office is looking into Monday night's incident during which Richmond police officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd of peaceful, kneeling protesters at the base of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. City Councilman Michael Jones requested the investigations.
The crowd at Tuesday's City Hall event called for the resignation of the officers involved in the tear gas incident as well as Chief Smith.
Cops need to weed those bad seeds out of the mostly peaceful protesters. Take away all their guns and lock them up.
Sorry guys, thugs is quite racist IMHO. its just a substitute for the N bomb. Please refrain from using the word. In your world it is cool but there are those who are offended. That said, who brings those sorts of things to a peaceful demonstration?
Mr PC, thugs come in all colors, sizes and age.
Excellent police work. Judge X, how a high bond?
Forgot to add the word 'high" as in how high a bond will you set?
Hopefully the charges against the arrested rioters will not be dropped but prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. These Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs don't care about Richmond, they just want to destroy and steal. The police are supposed to protect us, they are trying obviously, but if they start not enforcing the law then we are done. Sadly, at this point the death of Mr. Floyd seems irrelevant, the death of our city and fear for personal safety are all that matter.
"Of the 233 arrested Sunday less than half listed a city of Richmond address."...…… Yep, soft cities, where Democrats run the show, are just magnets for thugs, looters and criminals. Stoney needs to come out, with the Police chief and demand minimum 20 years in jail for anyone found rioting, burning, looting and destruction of property, WITHOUT parole. Unfortunately our governor, and the Democrats in the Virginia House and Senate are all about letting criminals out of jail and back into the population, to continue looting, rioting, and shooting honest unarmed citizens, just to name a few atrocities...…… Yep, the Democrats are letting cop killers, violent offenders rapists and other criminals out of jail at a rate we haven't seen since George Allen and the Republicans eliminated parole in Virginia, and increased sentences for violent offenders substantially, and it made Virginia a great place to live.
