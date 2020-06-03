RPD Facebook post protest arrests

The Richmond Police Department posted on Facebook this image of several photos showing handguns and damage to vehicles.

Seven people were arrested early Wednesday after what Richmond police said was a “mostly peaceful” protest that swept the city for a fifth straight night.

This comes two days after police arrested 233 people at protests overnight Sunday, the first night of an 8 p.m. curfew, which expired Wednesday at 6 a.m.; the mayor’s office said they will not request an extension to the curfew.

Most of those arrested Sunday were charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor for violating the curfew, but police also said some were charged with vandalism and having firearms. Police have not listed the charges against those arrested Wednesday.

It is still unclear how many people were charged or detained on Monday night.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police said that just after midnight, small groups of protesters broke away from the main march, which had dwindled around that time.

The department began receiving reports of random gunfire a few blocks from the remaining demonstrations, it said.

“RPD officers responded quickly, stopped multiple cars believed to be involved, and engaged in a foot pursuit,” the statement said.

Seven people were arrested, and five handguns, two sets of ballistic body armor, two gas masks, accelerant and bottles were seized, police said.

Officers also found several unoccupied vehicles in the 500 block of West Grace Street that had been struck by gunfire.

While softening its tone with the larger protesters, Richmond police continue to say that the protests are being “hijacked” — a word Police Chief William Smith has used repeatedly since the demonstrations began Friday night.

“Peaceful demonstrators continue to be infiltrated by those with destructive and/or potentially violent intent — many of whom are not from Richmond,” the statement said, pointing out that only two of those arrested Wednesday had addresses listed in the city. “We will continue to respect the rights of those who want to peacefully protest, but will protect our city from those who seek to harm our residents and damage property.”

Of the 233 arrested Sunday, less than half listed a Richmond address, police said. The authorities still have not released a list identifying all those arrested and where specifically they are from.

At a demonstration at City Hall on Tuesday, protest organizers and participants called on Mayor Levar Stoney and Smith to drop the charges against those charged during the events. Both hedged, saying that was a decision for Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin, who said Tuesday on Twitter: “Our office will review all allegations of criminal behavior, including those brought against law enforcement; and if there are facts to prove a crime was committed, then we will bring the appropriate charges.”

McEachin confirmed Wednesday that her office is looking into Monday night’s incident during which Richmond police officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd of peaceful, kneeling protesters at the base of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. City Councilman Michael Jones requested the investigations.

The crowd at Tuesday’s City Hall event called for the resignation of the officers involved in the tear gas incident as well as Police Chief Smith.

