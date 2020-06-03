Seven people were arrested early Wednesday after what Richmond police said was a “mostly peaceful” protest that swept the city for a fifth straight night.
This comes two days after police arrested 233 people at protests overnight Sunday, the first night of an 8 p.m. curfew, which expired Wednesday at 6 a.m.; the mayor’s office said they will not request an extension to the curfew.
Most of those arrested Sunday were charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor for violating the curfew, but police also said some were charged with vandalism and having firearms. Police have not listed the charges against those arrested Wednesday.
It is still unclear how many people were charged or detained on Monday night.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police said that just after midnight, small groups of protesters broke away from the main march, which had dwindled around that time.
The department began receiving reports of random gunfire a few blocks from the remaining demonstrations, it said.
“RPD officers responded quickly, stopped multiple cars believed to be involved, and engaged in a foot pursuit,” the statement said.
Seven people were arrested, and five handguns, two sets of ballistic body armor, two gas masks, accelerant and bottles were seized, police said.
Officers also found several unoccupied vehicles in the 500 block of West Grace Street that had been struck by gunfire.
While softening its tone with the larger protesters, Richmond police continue to say that the protests are being “hijacked” — a word Police Chief William Smith has used repeatedly since the demonstrations began Friday night.
“Peaceful demonstrators continue to be infiltrated by those with destructive and/or potentially violent intent — many of whom are not from Richmond,” the statement said, pointing out that only two of those arrested Wednesday had addresses listed in the city. “We will continue to respect the rights of those who want to peacefully protest, but will protect our city from those who seek to harm our residents and damage property.”
Of the 233 arrested Sunday, less than half listed a Richmond address, police said. The authorities still have not released a list identifying all those arrested and where specifically they are from.
At a demonstration at City Hall on Tuesday, protest organizers and participants called on Mayor Levar Stoney and Smith to drop the charges against those charged during the events. Both hedged, saying that was a decision for Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin, who said Tuesday on Twitter: “Our office will review all allegations of criminal behavior, including those brought against law enforcement; and if there are facts to prove a crime was committed, then we will bring the appropriate charges.”
McEachin confirmed Wednesday that her office is looking into Monday night’s incident during which Richmond police officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd of peaceful, kneeling protesters at the base of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. City Councilman Michael Jones requested the investigations.
The crowd at Tuesday’s City Hall event called for the resignation of the officers involved in the tear gas incident as well as Police Chief Smith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(33) comments
So if you were in a crowd whose purpose is a peaceful demonstration and others came in and started looting and rioting, turning your demonstration into a violent fracas, what would you do? Continue your demonstration and let the criminals use you as cover for their violence?
Good.
A couple of news articles commenting on Antifa hijacking the Floyd demonstration, one Fox News and one NYTimes: (1) https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/jim-hanson-trump-is-right-antifa-has-hijacked-protests-of-george-floyds-death-and-turned-them-into-riots (2) https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/31/us/george-floyd-protests-white-supremacists-antifa.html
"Prosecutors in Nevada charged three alleged members of a right-wing extremist movement with terrorism offenses and other crimes Wednesday, saying they plotted to use Molotov cocktails and other explosives to spark violence at protests over the death of George Floyd.
Stephen T. Parshall, 35, Andrew Lynam, 23, and William L. Loomis, 40, were charged in federal court with conspiracy to damage and destroy by fire and explosive, and possession of an unregistered destructive device. The men also face state charges brought by local prosecutors, including conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism and providing material support for terrorism.
Prosecutors said all three were members of the “Boogaloo” movement, a radical right-wing group whose adherents openly anticipate civil war. Human rights advocates told The Washington Post they have tracked Boogaloo-related groups at 40 protests related to Floyd’s killing."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/06/03/george-floyd-protests-live-updates/#link-I7HSEQA5JRFBHFSGZX55BFBH7M
"Some far-right groups have purposefully sown confusion by impersonating left-wing activists, adding chaos to already turbulent days of protests in which local officials have blamed unnamed outsiders and left-wing groups for the mayhem.
"These groups have displayed a flexible ideology, espousing gun rights in Richmond in January, opposition to government public health restrictions in several state capitals in March and April and, over the past week, resistance to police brutality against African Americans, though the goal in some cases may be mainly to distract attention from those causes, according to recent research.
"President Trump and Attorney General William P. Barr have blamed far-left extremists for this escalating violence, but the far right also has spread disinformation online and encouraged followers to take violent action against both protesters and the police, according to experts and posts on Telegram, which is popular with some extremist groups that organize and spread messages privately.
Far-right groups also are using social media to exacerbate tensions between law enforcement and protesters, urging their members to hurl molotov cocktails and fire weapons as protesters gather to encourage a police counterattack. One Telegram group, Eco-Fascist Central, with about 2,500 subscribers, on Sunday called on members who encountered rioters to either attack them or “keep your mouth shut and start handing out pamphlets on how to make napalm, molotov cocktails, [and] slam bangs.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/06/03/white-men-wearings-hawaiian-shirts-carrying-guns-add-volatile-new-element-floyd-protests/
Cops need to weed those bad seeds out of the mostly peaceful protesters. Take away all their guns and lock them up.
But Drake, you said we have too many people in jail, but here you demand putting more in jail?? Hypocrite, much?
Well played!
Sorry guys, thugs is quite racist IMHO. its just a substitute for the N bomb. Please refrain from using the word. In your world it is cool but there are those who are offended. That said, who brings those sorts of things to a peaceful demonstration?
Mr PC, thugs come in all colors, sizes and age.
Who brings these things? NOT the peaceful protesters.
Nah. Thugs describe everyone from Trump to looters.
Sorry you’re offended tick
Thugs doesn't apply to any race - but rather describes someone who uses thuggish behavior. Ever hear of union thugs? Mostly old white guys who hung around with Jimmy Hoffa.
Recent rioting and looting has shown us thugs in every skin color.
Excellent police work. Judge X, how a high bond?
Forgot to add the word 'high" as in how high a bond will you set?
Hopefully the charges against the arrested rioters will not be dropped but prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. These Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs don't care about Richmond, they just want to destroy and steal. The police are supposed to protect us, they are trying obviously, but if they start not enforcing the law then we are done. Sadly, at this point the death of Mr. Floyd seems irrelevant, the death of our city and fear for personal safety are all that matter.
Who identified them as Antifa?
The few breakers should be rounded up so that the hundreds of peaceful protesters can continue to exercise their first amendment rights.
Drake steers into the truth!
Drake wouldnt know the truth if it smacked him in the behind.
You are vilifying the wrong people and that makes you part of the problem. Get some perspective. The protestors are not vandalizing and looting; antifa and Black Lives Matter are movements, not gangs. There are opportunistic people out there who are infiltrating these demonstrations in order to do damage. And their motivation(s) are as different as their associations, but they are the ones with the cars and the weapons and the spray paint and the hammers and the bottles of accelerant.
In a rare moment of clarity, you nailed it. Protesters are the peaceful ones - while the criminals are the looters and rioters. That distinction too often has to be made.
"Of the 233 arrested Sunday less than half listed a city of Richmond address."...…… Yep, soft cities, where Democrats run the show, are just magnets for thugs, looters and criminals. Stoney needs to come out, with the Police chief and demand minimum 20 years in jail for anyone found rioting, burning, looting and destruction of property, WITHOUT parole. Unfortunately our governor, and the Democrats in the Virginia House and Senate are all about letting criminals out of jail and back into the population, to continue looting, rioting, and shooting honest unarmed citizens, just to name a few atrocities...…… Yep, the Democrats are letting cop killers, violent offenders rapists and other criminals out of jail at a rate we haven't seen since George Allen and the Republicans eliminated parole in Virginia, and increased sentences for violent offenders substantially, and it made Virginia a great place to live.
Uh.... lots of non Richmond addresses right here in chesterfield, Henrico, etc. Sure cities attract the attention. The big republican cities have protesters too. Turns out Salt Lake City.... about as conservative as it gets and only 1% African American population has protesters too. Good republicans a cross the land are marching against the racist excessive use of force.
Drake, a lot of these people came from out of state, not just the surrounding counties. One problem Drake, is that the mainstream media is mixing the terms "protester" and "criminals", that is their game, to confuse the situation even more. Protesters like today, those who respect property and others, have every right to protest without destruction of property, looting and burning, and most of the people are honest well intentioned and very much within their rights, the rights we all have to protest. When thugs move in and hijack the protests, the protesters , Police business owners and all Americans suffer. Drake, honestly, we MUST draw the line between legitimate protesters and the thugs and criminals and looters, that is where a lot of the friction is, and a lot of it is because the media loves a disaster, and the murder of George Floyd IS a disaster for all Americans.
Marching is fine. Looting and rioting is not.
"Macaca" Allen with his cowboy boots and Confederate flags was an embarrassment to this state.
You really need to move your head into the 21st Century, Fred. Your ideas are outdated, overly punitive and unrealistic -- by about 60 years.
Gov. Allen was one of the best Governors Virginia had. He abolished Parole and improved the Virginia Crimina Justicel & Corrections Systems!
Yep, and George Allen's actions made Virginia a great place to live for many years.
George Allen also cut taxes AND signed the "shall issue" (regarding concealed handgun permits) legislation into law. IIRC, he was also a proponent of Project Exile.
Sadly, he was a poor performer in the Senate and kind of went off the rails. That "Macaca" thing pretty much did him in.
Baliles was so much better.
OK, Melissa, Law and order, the rule of law, the respect of others and their property and businesses, the right to protest without violence, the first amendment and much more is as you say: "Your ideas are outdated, overly punitive and unrealistic"...…… No Melissa, those are timeless ideas, ideas and actions that have made America the greatest country the world has ever known for hundreds of years.
For purposes of clarification it's your idea of "law and order" that is outdated, overly punitive and unrealistic. I've been around long enough to see the effects of the Nixon and Reagan administrations which is what you've been dragging around with you.
Melissa, and Northam in Blackface, isn't? Or was he the one in the Klan suit? Cowboy boots are an embarrassment? Not that I wear them, but I know many that do that aren't "cowboys" or I know you really mean is "racist". I guess all the blacks that wear them are racists, too. You are one sick puppy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.