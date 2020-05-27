Despite less traffic on the roads thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, eight people died on state highways over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, and reckless driving citations and DUIs were only slightly down.
In a news release Wednesday, Virginia State Police said the eight deaths represented a decrease from the two previous years, which each saw 11 fatalities. Also, police said 2,489 drivers were cited for reckless driving and 70 were arrested for DUI this year; only slightly down from the 2,548 and 75 reported in 2019.
"Even though we are thankful for the slight decrease in traffic fatalities over the Memorial Day weekend, eight deaths are still too many,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “It is also concerning to see reckless driving citations and DUI arrests practically on par with last year’s holiday weekend."
"Fewer drivers should have demonstrated a significant decline in the number of citations and traffic deaths. Sadly, that was not the case and too many motorists were putting too many lives at risk due to reckless choices and deadly driving behaviors.”
Police said there were fatal crashes in Virginia Beach and the counties of Caroline, Montgomery, Pittsylvania, Prince William, Rockingham, Southampton and Sussex. Two of the fatal crashes – Pittsylvania and Rockingham – involved motorcyclists. In Sussex County, a pedestrian pushing a bicycle was struck and killed.
"Considering that traffic was much less than what we normally see on this particular holiday weekend, it is very concerning to have only reduced the death toll by three in comparison to the past two years,” said Brian Moran, Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. “As Virginia continues to gradually re-open through the Governor’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan and more motorists return to the highways, it is imperative that Virginians make traffic safety a priority.”
During the holiday weekend – from Friday through Monday – state police responded to 480 traffic crashes, issued 2,469 speeding tickets and 224 citations for seatbelt violations. State police also assisted 1,460 disabled motorists.
