A Norfolk man who committed six Richmond-area robberies last year has been sentenced to 28 years in prison by a federal judge.
Peonte Spencer, 39, who was recently sentenced to eight years for state drug offenses in Richmond, was given the additional 28-year term by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson on Friday. In May, Spencer pleaded guilty to three robbery charges; one charge of armed bank robbery; and three firearm charges.
Spencer was caught on Dec. 18 as he fled the robbery of the South State Bank at 7100 Three Chopt Road — the third time he had robbed the bank building in eight months. When apprehended, he admitted his involvement in that robbery and in others.
In all, Spencer admitted to six holdups over eight months: three at stores, in which he used an AK-47-style weapon, and the three bank robberies, in which he used a handgun. Court documents indicate he made off with more than $14,000.
Spencer’s lawyer and the government both asked for the 28-year term.
G. Zachary Terwilliger, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement Friday that Spencer's "28-year sentence reflects the seriousness of his despicable conduct, and thank God no one was killed during one of his brazen armed robberies. Spencer is a clear danger to the community."
