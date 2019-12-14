A man accused of killing his daughter and niece died early Friday evening after he was found hanging in his cell exactly one year after the deaths, according to the Henrico County Sheriff's Office.
Abdool Zameer Zaman, 40, faced two capital murder charges in the Dec. 13, 2018 deaths of his daughter, Vanessa Zaman and her cousin Leona Samlall, who were fatally shot in the 200 block of Airport Place in Highland Springs.
Upon discovering Zaman hanging in his cell at Henrico County Regional Jail East, staff cut him down and administered CPR until New Kent Fire and Rescue arrived and took over. He was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m., according to the Henrico Sheriff's Office.
The New Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident at the regional jail, which is located in Barhamsville in New Kent County. New Kent Sheriff Joe McLaughlin Jr. said his office is awaiting an official cause of death from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Samlall had been living with, and apparently had a 3-month-old child with, Abdool Zaman in Orlando, Fla., when Vanessa Zaman moved in with them in October, according to Vanessa's mother, Saveeta Barnes.
Barnes said her daughter soon became worried about Samlall's safety, so the two women left Abdool Zaman's home with the baby to stay with Samlall's mother and stepfather in the Oakmeade Apartments in Highland Springs.
The teenagers arrived in Highland Springs about a week before they were shot. The shooting occurred about a block from the apartment.
Abdool Zaman was arrested in New York five days after the shooting, but fought extradition to Virginia. A New York City judge ordered that he be turned over to Henrico County authorities in March.
