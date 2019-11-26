Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom are no longer in the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections and apparently have been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“They are no longer with us,” said a spokesman for the Department of Corrections on Tuesday. A spokeswoman for ICE said she is checking into the status of the two who were granted parole Monday and were to be released to ICE for deportation — Soering to Germany, and Haysom to Canada.
Soering was serving two life terms and Haysom was serving 90 years as an accessory for the 1985 slayings of Haysom’s parents, Derek and Nancy Haysom, who were stabbed to death in their Bedford County home in 1985. Soering was age 18 and Haysom was 20 when the two University of Virginia students committed the slayings.
Haysom pleaded guilty and testified against Soering, who first confessed but later recanted and for decades has been trying to prove he is innocent. The slayings and Soering’s innocence efforts — which drew a number of high-profile supporters — generated attention across the country and around the world.
In announcing their paroles on Monday, Adrianne L. Bennett, chair of the Virginia Parole Board, said her office investigated the innocence claims for years and found they were without merit.
However, she said the parole board determined that releasing Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom to their ICE deportation detainers was appropriate because of their youth at the time of the slayings, their good prison records and the length of time they have served.
