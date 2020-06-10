A man convicted in the killing of a Richmond police officer in 1979 was released on parole early Wednesday morning amid an ongoing investigation into the Virginia Parole Board's decision to grant him parole.
Vincent Martin, who had been serving a life sentence at the Nottaway Correctional Center, was initially scheduled for parole May 11, but his release was placed on a temporary 30-day hold when the Office of the State Inspector General launched an investigation into the parole board’s decision.
The inspector general is investigating the parole board's "policies and procedures" as they pertain to the to release Martin, said Tonya Chapman, the current chair of the parole board, who assumed her position after the board granted Martin parole.
The parole board’s 4-0 ruling on April 11 to release Martin prompted outrage within the law enforcement community and among Republican politicians, who urged Gov. Ralph Northam to halt Martin’s parole.
State Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, released a statement Wednesday, calling the decision to release Martin before the conclusion of the inspector general’s investigation “deeply disturbing.”
“This decision isn’t about police reform, it’s about the cold-blooded execution of a Richmond police officer and Governor Northam’s decision to let his murderer out of jail, independent investigation be damned,” he said.
Martin was convicted on Nov. 13, 1979 in the execution-style killing of Richmond patrolman Michael P. Connors, who was shot in the head four times after stopping Martin during for traffic stop.
Connors, the oldest of five siblings, was raised in Buffalo, New York. He had been on the Richmond police force for about a year when he was fatally shot.
Martin, who served nearly 40 years in prison, had been eligible for parole for 26 years, according to an April 15 statement from Adrianne L. Bennett, former chair of the Virginia Parole Board.
Virginia ended parole for crimes committed on or after Jan. 1, 1995.
In her statement, Bennett said that the parole board firmly stands behind its decision. She wrote that Martin “has demonstrated himself over the decades to be a trusted leader, peacemaker, mediator and mentor in the correctional community” and “has been infraction-free for over 30 years.”
"The decision is final and not subject to reversal or appeal," she wrote.
Before his release, Martin declined a request to be interviewed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Another slap in the face of the men in blue.
