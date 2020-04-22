Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER alert for three children abducted Wednesday afternoon and were last seen in Roanoke County.
Police said the children are believed to be in extreme danger. The children are:
- Cameron Allison, 6, is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.
- Emma Allison, 6, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes.
- Colin Allison, 21 months, is a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Police said the children are believed to have been abducted by John Varion Allison, who is described as a white male with blonde hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds.
John Allison may be accompanied by his wife Ruby Marie Allison, who is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.
Police said John Allison may be driving either a maroon 1999 Chevrolet Suburban SUV with a license plate of VVU-3796 or a maroon 2006 Cadillac 4-door with a license plate of VMV-8238.
Anyone with information should contact Ronaoke County Police at (540) 777-8799 or Virginia State Police at (800) 822-4453.
