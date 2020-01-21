An Amelia County man is charged with felony hit-and-run driving in the death of a Chesterfield County man whose body was discovered Thursday off Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
Dale M. Benson, 31, who was arrested Monday, also was charged with driving on a revoked license in the death of Dana K. Roach, 58.
Chesterfield police said their investigation indicates that Benson, who lives in the 5500 block of Soap Stone Road in Amelia, was driving a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant when he struck Roach and left the scene.
About 2:42 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of a man who was found dead in the 8700 block of Hull Street Road. Officers located the victim, later identified as Roach, down an embankment just off Hull Street Road. Roach lived in the 8100 block of Wyntrebrooke Court.
Police said their investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to call them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or provide a tip through the P3 App.
