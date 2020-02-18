A 2018 conviction for illegally possessing an Oxycodone pill found in the car a defendant was driving in Chesapeake was overturned by the Virginia Court of Appeals on Tuesday.
A three-judge panel of the court also dismissed the indictment against Robert Weldon Dayvon Yerling - whose last name is also recorded as "Yearling" in some court records - ruling there was insufficient evidence Yerling knew what the pill was or even that it was in the car.
Court records show that the car Yerling was driving was stopped by police for speeding on Jan. 13, 2016. According to the judges' seven-page ruling, as a Chesapeake Police Department officer approached the car he "detected an odor of marijuana" and noted that Yerling seemed "nervous."
A search of the vehicle turned up a small corner baggie of marijuana inside the center console. Also inside the console was a balled up sheet of notebook paper. Inside the notebook paper was a pink pill with "K-56" on it.
Police called poison control to try and determine what the pill was. Testing by the Virginia Department of Forensic Science eventually determined it was Oxycodone.
Yerling was tried before a judge who denied Yerling's motion to toss out the evidence because it was not sufficiently shown that he was aware the pill was in the car or that he knew what it was. He was found guilty and given a three-year suspended sentence for the felony.
The appeals court noted there was no testimony confirming who owned the car, how long Yerling was driving it or where in relation to the small amount of marijuana the balled up sheet of paper was found.
The prosecution argued that because of the odor of marijuana in the car and because the marijuana and the pill were both inside the console, the judge could infer that Yerling could smell the marijuana and therefore knew the pill was in the car.
The appeals court wrote that in order to prove possession, prosecutors had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Yerling was aware of the presence and the character of the drug and "consciously possessed it."
"Assuming that Yerling was familiar with the scent of marijuana and that the odor of marijuana was sufficient to place him on notice of the marijuana in the car, nothing about an odor of marijuana suggests the presence of Oxycodone," wrote the judges.
"Thus, even if he was aware of the presence of the marijuana, that does not establish he was also aware of the presence of the pill," they added.
The judges wrote, "The nature of the pill was not readily apparent. The pill was simply described as a pink pill with a marking on it."
The police officer did not know what the pill was and there was no evidence that Yerling knew either, concluded the court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.