A 19-year-old man has been arrested for robbery and a weapons charge in connection with a homicide on Midlothian Turnpike last week.

Deon Thomas, of the 200 block of West Charity Street, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force. Additional charges are pending, according to Richmond police.

At 11:03 p.m. Nov. 30, officers responded to a gas station in the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike. Police found Ashraf H. Mahasees, who worked at the store, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mahasees was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

