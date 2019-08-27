The Richmond Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a double shooting that happened nearly three years ago in Church Hill North.
Josiah C. Wyche, 22, of the 2100 block of Accommodation Street, was one of Virginia’s most wanted. He was apprehended by First Precinct officers earlier this month and is charged with two counts each of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Shortly before 2 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2016, officers responded to 31st and T Streets for a report of two people shot. When police arrived, they located two men with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated.
“I would like give kudos to our officers in the First Precinct Focus Mission Team for arresting Wyche,” said Major Crimes Lt. Faith Flippo in a statement on Tuesday. “No matter how much time passes, we are committed to searching for wanted offenders to bring closure for victims and their families.”
Anyone with additional information about this double shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.