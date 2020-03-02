Jason R. Gonzales

A Chester man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left one man dead on Hull Street Road last month.

Jason R. Gonzales, 44, of the 2400 block of Mistwood Forest Drive, was charged with felony hit-and-run, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Richmond police responded at 2:24 a.m. Feb. 2 to the 5200 block of Hull Street Road, where they found Jamie Melendez-Cortez deceased in the roadway. Police said he had been struck by a car.

