A Chester man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left one man dead on Hull Street Road last month.
Jason R. Gonzales, 44, of the 2400 block of Mistwood Forest Drive, was charged with felony hit-and-run, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Richmond police responded at 2:24 a.m. Feb. 2 to the 5200 block of Hull Street Road, where they found Jamie Melendez-Cortez deceased in the roadway. Police said he had been struck by a car.
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
