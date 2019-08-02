A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder and robbery in connection with the shooting death of a Richmond man, which police said occurred during a carjacking.
Johnathan A. Rose, 20, of the 7300 block of Winterleaf Court, turned himself in to authorities on June 14 when U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force were about to pick him up on carjacking and gun charges, police said. On Friday, Richmond detectives served Rose with warrants for the two more serious felonies at the Richmond City Justice Center.
At 11:21 a.m. May 5, Richmond officers were called to the 1100 block of Floral Avenue on the city’s South Side for a report of a shooting. They found, William Reed, Jr., 22, of the 300 block of Erich Road in Richmond, lying in the roadway.
He had been shot during a robbery and carjacking, police said.
With the assistance of Chesterfield County police, Richmond detectives developed Johnathan Rose as a suspect in the case.
“This investigation is an excellent example of how officers from many jurisdictions worked together to solve this murder,” said Major Crimes Lieutenant Faith Flippo.
