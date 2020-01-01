A Mineral man who was deer hunting in November has been charged in connection with the wounding of a horse in Hanover County.
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Jeffrey Mayo, was charged Tuesday with the reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 100 yards of an occupied dwelling. Mayo was not taken into custody.
Authorities said an investigation showed that Mayo was allegedly hunting and fired three shots at a deer while it was running. The third shot was fired within 100 yards of the complainant’s residence in the direction of the horse pasture.
The sheriff's office credited the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries with assisting in the investigation. Penny's owner has reported that the horse is doing well, said the sheriff's office.
The incident happened in the 13000 block of Farrington Road Nov. 27, between 10:00 a.m. and 8:36 p.m. Penny was found with wound on the side of her chest, said the sheriff's office.
