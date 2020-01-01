arrest made in fatal Richmond shooting

Mateen B. Johnson, charged with involuntary manslaughter

 BY FRANK GREEN Richmond Times-Dispatch

La-tiyah S. Hood, 28, of the 3000 block of O Street, was killed in a shooting early Wednesday in the 2500 block of North Ave., said Richmond police.

Police said they were called to the scene at 12:13 a.m., for the report of a shooting and found Hood suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported in a private vehicle to a local hospital where she died from her injury.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death, said police.

Police said Mateen B. Johnson, 25, of the 7600 block of Portadown Court in Henrico, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

A police spokesman said investigators had information that led to the involuntary manslaughter charge. He did not release the reason but said the charge could be changed later.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this incident to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

fgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

