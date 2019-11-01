Richmond police arrested two men in the shooting death of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson and are seeking a third, Mayor Levar Stoney announced Friday after a graduation ceremony for new recruits at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
The report comes just over five months after bullets tore through a Memorial Day weekend cookout at Carter Jones Park in South Richmond, striking Markiya and an 11-year-old boy, who survived. A third gunshot victim, a man who had been in the park enjoying the festivities, later came forward.
Police at the time said an argument and gunfire broke out about 7:20 p.m. among a separate group at the basketball court and skateboard park at the far end of the park at 27th and Perry streets.
"This is not a day for celebration," Stoney said Friday. "An innocent child's bright future was taken away from her doing nothing other than playing in one of our public parks."
Chief William Smith on Friday identified those arrested as Jermaine Davis, 21, and Quinshawn Betts, 18, both of the 4500 block of Millenbeck Road in South Richmond. Authorities charged Davis and Betts each with murder, two counts of malicious wounding and three counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.
Police are seeking a third suspect, Jesus Turner, 20, of Chesterfield. Turner, police said, will be served with the same six indictments when he's apprehended.
"There is no win. It is a loss for everybody," Smith said. "There's no bringing Markiya back."
Police declined say who they believe fired the shot that killed Markiya.
News of the Crestwood Elementary School third-grader's death redoubled local efforts to pursue gun control, prompting policy round tables and a vigil where frustrated community members lit candles and prayed for an end to senseless violence.
Stoney cited Markiya's death and a mass shooting a Virginia Beach government center in proposing a symbolic ordinance to ban guns in public parks and city-owned buildings. The Richmond City Council approved the measure, which conflicts with current state law.
There had been 133 shooting in Richmond in 2019 around the time of Markiya's death, a 25% increase from the 106 shootings at that point in 2018.
The FBI offered a $20,000 reward for information related to her shooting. That reward, Smith said, resulted in just one tip.
"We still need persons to come forward who were witnesses or have information to share," he said Friday. "Anybody who now knows that these people are off the street should feel more comfortable in bringing forward information that we can use."
"We can't afford to lose another child in our city - not a single person in our city - to senseless gun violence," Stoney said. "Enough is enough."
Such a sad waste of those young men’s lives, all because of their lack of respect for others. Twenty years in jail likely and when they get out they will have missed being productive members of society (would they have been such anyway). And that little girl had so much to live for...prayers for her family!
"proposing a symbolic ordinance to ban guns in public parks and city-owned buildings" And that is all it is: a symbolic gesture. Stoney and the rest of the gun ban pushers, never offer any real solutions to the gang violence. Instead they push for disarming potential victims and leaving the violent criminals a "safe working environment" to carry out their drug dealing and murder.
100% correct Dennis, it is Stoney's and the Democrats coddling of criminals and acceptance of this kind of thuggery, that took this girl's life. If Levar Stoney cared about stopping gun crime, he would demand life in prison for these thugs if they are convicted of the crime, and he would make it a policy in Richmond to jail for life, any criminal that has a repeated arrest for carrying or using or threatening to use an illegal gun as a felon........Let's see if Levar Stoney will REALLY try to protect Richmond citizens from thugs and criminals with guns, I bet he won't
God Bless her soul and may God Bless our Peace Officers.
