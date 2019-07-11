Charles F. Hogge, 31, of Ashland, was killed in a traffic crash in King William County on Tuesday evening that also left two juveniles riding with him seriously injured, according to the Virginia State police.
The crash occurred at approximately 8:24 p.m. in the 700 block of Globe Road. Trooper D. Jackson's preliminary investigation reveals that a 2001 Dodge pickup driven by Hogge was heading northbound on Globe Road when he lost control entering a curve and the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overturned and struck several trees.
Hogge was ejected from the truck and died at the scene, state police said. A 10-year-old boy riding with him was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries and a 14-year-old girl was transported by Med Flight for treatment of serious injuries.
Hogge and the two juveniles were not wearing seat belts, said the state police. Speed is being considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
