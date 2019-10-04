Carmela Angelina Reyes

Ashland police are seeking the public's help to find a teen who was last seen Wednesday morning when she left for school.

Carmela Angelina Reyes, 14, is described as 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

She left her home in Ashland to go to school about 7 a.m. Wednesday and has had no contact with her family since then.

Anyone with information on Carmela's location should call (804) 730-6140 or (804) 798-1227.

